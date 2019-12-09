Local organization donates toys, books to children in hospitals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community group in Savannah is getting into the giving spirit in a big way.
Members of "The One Hundred Children's Foundation" dropped off stuffed animals and books to children in the hospital.
They include everyone from teens to premature infants in NICU.
Volunteers even took the time to read to the kids. And all of this wouldn’t have happened without book donations from the community.
“It is the beautiful people of Savannah who have donated through he Barns and Noble book drive that we have been able to gather and bring here to the hospital," said President of the One Hundred Children’s Foundation, Ann Walker. "We will maintain and we will disperse these books throughout the year so this isn’t just some holiday giving this is an all year giving and we’re very proud to be a part of this.”
Walker says the organization really believes in learning through literacy and that reading enhances the quality of life for children.
