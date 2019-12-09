Monday: Dense Morning Fog, Afternoon Clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, dense areas of fog have developed; mainly along the Highway 84 and Interstate 95 corridor. Areas of low visibility are forecast to linger through the morning commute.
Aside from the fog, it’s mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s.
We’ll break out of the fog and warm, quickly, through the afternoon. A noon temperature near 70° is likely. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The chance of rain today is isolated and mainly well inland.
Near-record warmth is in the Tuesday ahead an approaching cold front that brings scattered rain to the forecast Tuesday evening and night.
Wednesday features cooler temperatures and clouds. A likely chance of rain enters the forecast late this week as an area of low pressure swings through.
Have a great day,
Cutter
