Santa’s Pantry helps students in need ahead of winter break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Local volunteers are working together to make sure kids in Savannah and Chatham County have food over their winter break.
Nearly 64% of students at Savannah-Chatham County Public School System are considered to be living below the poverty line according to those at Santa’s Pantry. That means several students will need help getting a full nutritious meal this winter break. Santa’s Pantry is working with Voices for Schools and TechSAV to bring the food directly to students.
Hundreds of pounds of food was purchased at cost from Jones Market Red and White store and will soon head home with 1,000 students from more than 20 schools in Chatham County. It’s a need that’s grown from just 50 bags five years ago.
“They absolutely need that food because they are not getting their school provided breakfast and lunch,” said Jennifer Lawver, Santa’s Pantry volunteer coordinator. “And the whole purpose is not only to keep them fed and healthy, but to be ready to learn again when they come back in January."
“This is an excellent opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Mac Sims, a volunteer. “Everybody here that’s helping today has been given so much by this community and so it’s only the least we can do to be able to give back and help some other folks out.”
While it may seem like they’ve gotten a lot of food, their need continues. They are working to provide every bag with proper protein, grains, and more. That means they must have 1,000 of each food product and need some more than others.
“We like small jars of peanut butter, we like tuna,” said Jennifer Lawver. “Again, it’s a protein. We like individual cans of ravioli, beef stew, things that will sustain nutrition, keep the kids happy and healthy those are the things that we need.”
Donations must be made by December 14th so organizers can pack the bags they will deliver to the local schools before students leave for winter break.
If you want to help Santa’s Pantry you can make a monetary donation by clicking here or you can also purchase food items directly on their amazon wish list.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.