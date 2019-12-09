Search for escaped suspect in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department issued a warning Sunday night as it searches for someone who escaped from state trooper custody.
Police were searching in the area of the Connection Apartments near Stambuk Lane.
According to SPD, a black man wearing a ripped white shirt and camo sandals escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody. At the time of the escape, the suspect was still in handcuffs.
The police department says if you find him, do not engage with him. Please call 911.
