BCSO arrests suspect in Murray Ave. shooting, searching for second suspect

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Dec. 3 shooting on Murray Avenue and is currently searching for a second suspect.
Around 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, deputies responded to a shots fired call on Murray Avenue on Hilton Head Island. Deputies found that a home and parked vehicles had been shot multiple times.
None of the seven occupants of the home were wounded.
Deputies found out that the suspects attempted to flee the area in a vehicle, but, after only getting a short distance away from Murray Avenue, drove the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects then fled on foot and deputies were unable to find them.
Deputies found shell casings at the crime scene and in the car that the suspects drove into a ditch.
They have since identified two persons of interest, James Howard, 20, and Carter Mosco, 21.
Howard was interviewed on Sunday and was arrested afterwards. He is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. His bond is set at $225,000.
Warrants have been issued for Mosco for seven counts each of Attempted Murder, one count each of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one count each of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.
Mosco remains at large. He is described as 6′4″ tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 843.524.2777.
