Bridge run participant appears to inappropriately hit Savannah television reporter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An incident caught on camera appears to show a race participant inappropriately hitting a Savannah television reporter.
WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian was reporting Saturday morning on the 2019 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run when the man - later identified as Tommy Callaway - appears to run up and smack her below the belt.
The Savannah Sports Council responded to the incident on Twitter, stating that it had identified the man and shared his information with the television station. Callaway has also been banned from registering for future Savannah Sports Council races.
Joseph Turner, the lawyer representing Callaway, issued a statement on Monday night:
"To Whom It May Concern:
I represent Mr. Tommy Callaway in regard to the incident that occurred at the 2019 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.
While we regret the situation, Mr. Callaway did not act with any criminal intentions. Tommy is a loving husband and father who is very active in the community. We have been in touch with WSAV and representatives of Ms. Alex Bozarjian, as well as members of Savannah law enforcement. We do not expect any criminal charges to arise from this incident, and we are working with those involved to correct the situation."
There is no word from law enforcement if Callaway will face any criminal charges.
