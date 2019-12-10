Classmates, teachers reflect on life of 5-year-old Bluffton boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District is rallying around the family of a 5-year-old who tragically died at the end of the Bluffton Christmas Parade last Saturday.
Ameer Frazier was a student at Michael C. Riley Elementary School in Bluffton.
Today, his classmates and teachers found an opportunity to use a school spirit day to remember Ameer, and raise money for his family.
Michael C. Riley’s Principal, Adrienne Sutton, said the idea to hold the fundraiser to support Ameer’s family was spontaneous, and spread quickly to all the schools in the area.
“We used this as an opportunity for the children to express who the heroes are in their life, and to be able to wear those shirts with their uniform bottoms in order to make a donation,” Sutton said.
Also being worn by teachers and students were purple ribbons, Ameer’s favorite color.
Ameer's teachers and classmates alike are finding ways to reflect, and cope with the loss the best they can.
Helping in that effort is the school district's crisis response counselors.
Sutton said, “Across the seven schools in our area, the team has assisted over one hundred students during this time of need.”
Principal Sutton explained at this point, while Ameer’s young classmates might not understand the depth of the situation, they know that they miss him and his presence.
“My favorite part was he always had a smile,” said one of Ameer’s classmates.
A smile showcased in an enlarged picture sent by Ameer's family to the class so they could all sign it today.
“They felt that having classmates sign the picture would allow them to be in the spirit of the memorial and to support the family," said Sutton.
Principal Sutton said there’s an account set up at SunTrust Bank under the name Ameer Frazier Memorial Account.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.