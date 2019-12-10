Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-10-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We'll see near record highs today with plenary of sunshine. A cold front moves in tonight with more clouds and a chance for showers. Cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday through Thursday. Low pressure is forecast to move over the southeast Friday with our best rain chance. Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Another rain system may impact the area Tuesday.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 80-83. Record high is 82.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 51-56.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers through Noon, highs 57-61. North winds will make it feel cooler.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers late, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday begins with showers then direr air builds in for the afternoon, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
