Ga. Department of Corrections hiring officers

Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s prison system needs corrections officers at nearly every location. Tuesday, three prisons teamed up to look for potential hires.
Not long ago, a sandwich board on the side of a truck might be the only way a prison would advertise the one or two vacancies they might have. These days, Georgia Department of Corrections has so many open positions, they’re doing things they haven’t done to get the people they need.
Corrections Officers spent Tuesday morning talking to applicants. Lt. Tim Davis says prisons have traditionally recruited officers on their own. Now, Rogers, Smith, and Georgia State Prison regularly team up on job fairs to find them.
“Keeping the hiring process going for Georgia Department of Corrections is crucial so that we know the public is still kept safe,” said Lt. Tim Davis with Rogers State Prison.
He says plenty of applicants get the wrong idea from the movies about what their job involves. He says he and other recruiters explain the requirements and the benefits. Potential hires typically pay $30 for the application test. At events like this, the prisons waive the fee as an incentive to bring more interest.
“Holding these jobs fairs actually saves them money so we can get them in because most of the people looking for jobs don’t have the money to pay,” said Davis.
Davis says having enough officers in the prison benefits everybody, including those already on staff.
He says they’ll keep holding these events to find the people they need.
