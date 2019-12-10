Healthy holiday cooking with Mia Syn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating the holidays doesn’t have to mean sacrificing healthy habits. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Mia Syn showed us how to make a number of fun snacks perfect for any holiday party.
Fruit and Veggie Christmas Tree
Serves: 6
What you’ll need:
1 package of toothpicks
1 Styrofoam cone
3 cups veggie “ornaments” (broccoli florets, cherry tomatoes, sliced radishes, etc.)
3 cups fruit “ornaments” (sliced strawberries, grapes, cubed pineapple, etc.)
Directions:
1. Place fruit and veggies on toothpicks and place on your Styrofoam “tree”.
2. Repeat with remaining fruits and veggies.
3. Serve with your favorite dips.
Raspberry Basil Seed Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Serves: 12
What you’ll need:
Cookies:
2 eggs
1/4 cup coconut or canola oil (liquid consistency)
1/3 cup maple syrup
2/3 cup coconut flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
Raspberry basil seed jam:
16 oz. raspberries (fresh or frozen)
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 1/2 tbsp basil seeds
2 tsp lemon juice
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Mix cookie ingredients together until batter is uniform and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.
3. Add raspberries to a medium saucepan on the stovetop over medium heat and cook until bubbly.
4. Mash with a wooden spoon and remove from heat. Stir in basil seeds, lemon juice and maple syrup. Allow to cool in the fridge.
5. Scoop cookie batter onto a lined baking sheet and make a thumbprint in each cookie. Fill with one half teaspoon of raspberry basil seed jam.
6. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
