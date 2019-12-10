Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

CHILD KILLED-PARADE ACCIDENT
South Carolina boy, 5, killed in Christmas parade accident
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 5-year-old boy riding on a float died at the end of a Christmas parade. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office says Ameer Frazier died at a hospital shortly after he was hurt Saturday. Bluffton police say the boy was injured in a parking lot where vehicles stopped after the annual parade. Bluffton's police chief called the accident tragic and unimaginable and said his investigators are still talking to witnesses to figure out exactly what happened. Counselors were being brought in to the boy's school to talk to students.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Body found by SC bridge workers identified as missing woman
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina confirms a body found by bridge maintenance workers has been identified as a woman who went missing last month. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office told news outlets the body was identified on Sunday as 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Williamson was last seen by her boyfriend on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground on Nov. 17. Her body was discovered Friday morning off of the same road where the motel is located. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine Williamson’s manner and cause of death.
ESCAPED PIG NAMED BISCUIT
When pigs flee: Pet potbellied Biscuit escapes family trip
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A pet potbellied pig named Biscuit has been captured outside a South Carolina restaurant. The News & Observer reports Myrtle Beach police found the 6-week-old pig Sunday behind the eatery, which offers only a few pork-based menu items. A police statement says the little oinker had escaped earlier that day from his family, who were vacationing in the area from North Carolina. It says officers are working to get the little piggy home.
AP-NC-SHARKS-CAROLINA COAST
Sharks are showing up off the Carolinas as winter approaches
Great white sharks are showing up off the Carolina coast as winter approaches. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that 10 great whites have been recorded off the North Carolina and South Carolina coast in recent weeks. They include one that’s almost 15 feet long and weighs more than 1,300 pounds. The group Ocearch tags the sharks with GPS trackers that “ping” each time they surface. Researchers said the southeastern coast is a “a winter hot spot" for sharks. Ocearch founder Chris Fischer said the area off Cape Hatteras is “a staging area for migration” in the fall and spring. The latest ping was Monday near Charleston, South Carolina.
AP-SC-ODD-KANGAROO-REGULATIONS
South Carolina law lax on regulating foreign animals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mobs of kangaroos can roam largely unrestricted in Wisconsin, West Virginia and South Carolina, where state laws don't regulate ownership of the creatures. The Post and Courier reports though free on a state level, localities in these states may have regulations requiring permitting or other restrictions. Other states have taken a harder stance on the chaotic marsupials and either require permits or ban ownership outright. The South Carolina department of Natural Resources doesn't keep a list of private individuals who own wild or exotic animals. It did track black bear ownership as recently as 2006, when about 30 owners were listed.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-NEVADA
Sanders optimistic about winning Nevada, Iowa, New Hampshire
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders declared in Nevada he has an “excellent chance” of winning all three of the earliest presidential-selection states. He said Monday winning Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa would put him on the path to unseating President Donald Trump in November 2020. He told a crowd of about 900 in Reno that Trump is the “most dangerous president in the history of this country." He also said in Carson City that some of his Democratic rivals who claim to have working people's best interests at heart continue to accept campaign contributions from billionaires who are seeking favors in return.