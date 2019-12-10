SCCPSS discusses legislative priorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School leaders got a chance to meet one-on-one with state legislators Tuesday to talk their about education priorities for the 2020 legislative session.
“To know that someone heard you that they’ve reacted and responded to what you had to say and that they are considering it, incorporating it into some of their thoughts, that’s really, really valuable,” said Dr. Dionne Hoskins-Brown, SCCPSS school board district two representative.
There are several challenges facing public schools from funding for school counselors, to the transportation budget, pre -k and more. To better tackle these issues leaders at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools plead their case to legislators.
Elected officials at Tuesday’s meeting say it's a chance for them to listen and discuss how they can move forward together.
“In coming to this meeting we need to know how we can best serve those 38,000 young people,” said State Senator Lester Jackson, (D) district two. “And what’s not only on the leaders mind when it comes to public education, but what’s in the future for them (as a district) also.”
Legislators say they are already working on some of the issues SCCPSS set as priorities, like pay raises for teachers, funding models, and technology advances. School leaders say they made their list including security, transportation, Pre-K and more with all of their students in mind.
“We really have to do a 360 degree look at what it takes to get a learner where they need to be by the time they need to graduate and it covers all of these topics,” explained Dr. Hoskins-Brown.
While State Senator Jackson plans to look at all the school district’s priorities, he wants to first look at how they can help get students job ready before the leave the public school system.
“We know in the next ten years 80 percent of our students aren’t going to need a four year education,” explained State Senator Jackson. “But they are going to need some sort of technical education skills and they should get that training right now in public schools.”
State leaders say they will work with the school district on several of their priorities as they return to sessions in the new year.
Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s school board is set to vote on their legislative priorities at their meeting set for 2:00 pm Wednesday in the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room at the Whitney Administrative Complex.
