2019 SCCPSS Holiday Classic brackets released

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual SCCPSS Holiday Classic tips off next week at multiple sites across Savannah, and the brackets for the holiday tradition have been released.
There will be 32 area teams, 16 boys and 16 girls, competing in the three day tournament starting Thursday, December 18.
On Wednesday night at New Hampstead, the tournament showcase will feature a slam dunk contest, a coaches and players challenge, three-point contest, and a cheer exhibition.
The brackets for the tournament are pictured below.
Tickets are $7.00 for entry per location, or a tournament pass can be purchased for $25.
