2019 SCCPSS Holiday Classic brackets released

32 area hoops teams will compete over three days in Savannah

The annual basketball tournament tips off at multiple Savannah sites next Thursday. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | December 10, 2019 at 5:33 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:33 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual SCCPSS Holiday Classic tips off next week at multiple sites across Savannah, and the brackets for the holiday tradition have been released.

There will be 32 area teams, 16 boys and 16 girls, competing in the three day tournament starting Thursday, December 18.

On Wednesday night at New Hampstead, the tournament showcase will feature a slam dunk contest, a coaches and players challenge, three-point contest, and a cheer exhibition.

The brackets for the tournament are pictured below.

The Crawford Square bracket
The Crawford Square bracket (Source: SCCPSS Athletics)
The Washington Square bracket
The Washington Square bracket (Source: SCCPSS Athletics)
The Oglethorpe Square bracket
The Oglethorpe Square bracket (Source: SCCPSS Athletics)
The Columbia Square bracket
The Columbia Square bracket (Source: SCCPSS Athletics)

Tickets are $7.00 for entry per location, or a tournament pass can be purchased for $25.

