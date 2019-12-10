Screven County Christmas Extravaganza, Gingerbread House Decorating Contest

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Sylvania will soon transform into a Christmas wonderland. Screven County’s Christmas Extravaganza will include food, pictures with Santa, a live nativity and more. The night will end with the Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. It’s all happening in downtown Sylvania.
Locals can also put their baking skills to the test with the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition. Screven County baker Donna McDonough showed our anchors how to decorate a gingerbread house worthy of victory.
