Tuesday: Near-Record Warmth Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, it’s mild this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but is not as widespread as Monday morning.
Whatever fog is there lifts by mid-morning.
A partly cloudy sky is in the forecast through the afternoon with near-record high temperatures. The temp will be in the mid and upper 70s at noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80 by 2 or 3 p.m. An isolated shower is possible late in the afternoon and evening.
A greater shot as rain arrives tonight as a cold front sweeps through. Some rain is forecast to linger through the Wednesday morning drive. Temperatures are steady, or may even cool, through the day as winds increase.
Much chillier weather settles in Wednesday evening. Thursday will be chilly and increasingly cloudy.
The chance of rain increases Friday and lessens Saturday as another storm system passes through.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
