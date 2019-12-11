Baxley’s Christmas Parade is this Saturday

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Baxley is planning a full evening of holiday fun.
This Saturday, the festivities will begin with a parade at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “March of the Toys.” As soon as the parade ends, families can enjoy Baxley’s Winter Wonderland. The event will include food, carriage rides, crafts, photos with Santa, and snow slides.
Keri Orvin, president of the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce, and Baxley City Manager Reid Lovett will appear on Morning Break Thursday to talk about the holiday celebrations planned for this weekend.
