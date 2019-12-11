Beaufort County school board approves school additions

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School Board has set the max cost for expansions at two schools.
Part of the $344 million bond referendum voters passed last month will create more space at River Ridge Academy and May River High School. The board says $20.9 million is the most they are willing to pay for both projects.
Eventually, River Ridge Academy will get four more classrooms on each existing wing and add a third wing with eight classrooms, totaling 16 new classrooms. May River High School will get a new, two-story wing with 23 classrooms.
Early design work is already completed for the project. A Beaufort County spokesperson says the maximum price that was set on Tuesday was below the estimates set by a consultant.
No word yet on when the work is set to begin.
Beaufort County Superintendent Doctor Frank Rodriguez also announced a board of citizens that will make sure the board uses that $344 million correctly.
Rodriguez picked nine people from different backgrounds, including accountants, civil engineers, and project managers. He says he wanted a group that was completely independent from the school board.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.