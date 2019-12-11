Beaufort Co. law enforcement saves woman from sinking car

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman is lucky to be alive after she was pulled from a sinking car in a Bluffton pond on Tuesday night.
Bluffton Police Officer Andrew Maisano and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Jonathan Collier arrived at a pond near Oliver Court to find a sinking car. The driver of the SUV was able to escape, but a passenger was still inside.
Officer Maisano and Staff Sergeant Collier wasted no time entering the water. Officer Maisano swam to the vehicle and was able to open the trunk, pulling the passenger out. The two helped her until EMS arrived. She and the driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
“This is an example of what our officers and deputies do for this community. They think of others first and jump into action when necessary,” said Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond.
The driver says that he was distracted by a nearby truck before realizing he was heading for the pond. He hit the brakes but crashed into the pond.
Officer Maisano and Staff Sergeant Collier were also checked out by EMS. The two are doing fine.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.