Companions for Heroes to host BBQ and Bullets fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Brunswick organization is on a mission to help the Americans that serve us and save the dogs that bring them peace of mind.
Companions for Heroes provides companion and service dogs to active military members, veterans, military spouses and children, first responders, and Gold Star Families suffering from PTSD and other conditions.
Companions for Heroes' CEO, David Sharpe, experienced the impact a dog can have firsthand. He says the dog he rescued from the pound ended up saving him from suicide, and he wanted to spread this healing power to others who were suffering. Ten years ago, he used his savings to start Companions for Heroes.
“So dogs don’t judge us. They give us unconditional love,” Sharpe said. “And always look at dog spelled backward, and that’s what you’re going to get.”
On January 25, Companions for Heroes will host a fundraiser in Savannah called BBQ and Bullets. There will be live entertainment, a live auction, a shooting competition, and of course, barbecue. That’s from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club.
The group would prefer that you sign up and register in advance. To learn more about the event and the organization, visit Companions for Heroes website.
