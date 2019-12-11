LIVE: Debate on Trump impeachment articles begins in House

(AP/CNN) - The House Judiciary Committee is taking the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in a rare evening meeting.
Lawmakers are beginning a marathon two-day session to consider revisions to the charges.
The two impeachment articles on the table are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Wednesday evening session of the 41-member panel is expected to last several hours with opening statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Votes won’t come until Thursday, when the committee will consider amendments and likely hold a final vote to send the articles to the House floor.
Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and also obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate in the House investigation.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press and CNN. All rights reserved.