Decorating tips from ‘A Curated Christmas’

“We’re going to talk about building your garland. I used my simple strand of garland I added it to the mantle and started layering it. 4 or 5 different greens here. Ones with snow. Regular garland. More pine needles here. Then I started added magnolia leaves, cotton, pinecones, ornaments, and even feathers. I love these beautiful feathers, stick them where ever you want. Build that texture look how beautiful that looks. You’re adding another layer of Christmas! This fireplace is not a working fireplace so I thought, how can I fill this and make it look really beautiful? So, I added greenery again, pine cones, and I wanted a nativity scene but I didn’t want a whole set so I bought this one and it looks beautiful in there.”