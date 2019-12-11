Detour coming for new I-95 exit construction in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Maneuvering through south Bryan County may soon become a little easier.
The ramps to get onto Interstate-95 from Belfast Keller Road are much closer to being finished.
Soon, GDOT will be shutting down an I-95 overpass bridge in Bryan County so that it can be replaced for the new interchange project that’s happening at this location.
Commuters will be able to get onto I-95 north and southbound from Belfast Keller Road, but will not be able to get onto Belfast Keller Road from I-95.
Jill Nagel with GDOT says the new interstate exit project started last year. She says the reason for the project is to address the high traffic volume in south Bryan County.
There's no specific date set just yet for the bridge replacement project, but they wanted to have the interstate access ready when the detour goes into effect.
"The reason we're doing that while the bridge is closed, while the roadway is closed is for hurricane evacuations, if for chance we need to evacuate the coastal area and in Bryan County then we want to be able to give people an option and another route to be able to take,” Nagel said.
Nagel says the entire project is expected to be done by next fall.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.