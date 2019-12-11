Ga. Secretary of State stops in Savannah ahead of new voting machine rollout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Secretary of State made a stop in Savannah Wednesday ahead of next year’s rollout of new voting machines.
Voters statewide will use a new machine starting with the presidential primaries next year. The system uses a touch screen which prints out a paper ballot.
Voters then put the paper in a scanner where the vote is recorded. Election officials from every county in Georgia are in Savannah right now.
The secretary says having everyone together helps ahead of a initiative like this.
“Many people don’t realize when you have a statewide election in Georgia, you actually have 159 elections that day, because it’s all done by the 159 counties, so it’s very important that they have the elections process, the procedures down, they have their equipment working. That’s really where it all starts,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The secretary of state’s office also launched a statewide plan to educate voters on the new system. There’s a website to walk you through the process.
