Holiday season challenging for those fighting addiction

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season can be the happiest time of year for many. It’s also the most challenging for those struggling with addiction.
Specialists at the Fraser Counseling Center in Liberty County say it’s not uncommon to see people struggling with addiction come in after the holidays because of a relapse.
Holiday celebrations usually involve alcohol. For someone battling addiction, or is just starting the recovery process, it can be difficult to stay sober around the holidays.
Fraser Center’s specialist says it’s important for family members and friends to be more mindful this time of year if they know their loved one is struggling.
Barbara Williams offered a few tips.
If you’re throwing a party, consider a non-alcoholic one. Or at least make sure there are other drinks besides the wine and beer.
Next, make sure your loved one knows they have a support system. You can show that by simply starting the conversation about addiction and the road to recovery.
Williams says it can be uncomfortable, but it shows someone struggling that you care.
“Have that conversation. It’s okay to address it say, ‘What do you feel like we need to do differently,’ or ‘How do you need us to help you,’” said Williams.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, Williams says it’s important to reach out for help. There are several resources available in the community that are more than willing to help make a difficult journey a little bit easier.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.