Ottawa Farms host old-fashoned Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A popular place in Spring and Fall is getting into the action at the holiday season too. Ottawa Farms will host their first Christmas event this Saturday.
The Bloomingdale farm will be decorated for the season. There will also be Christmas-themed craft vendors and food vendors, along with horse-drawn carriage rides and free entertainment.
Ottawa Farms is partnering with the Hoofs 4 Healing Therapeutic Riding Program on the event that they hope will become a big part of the season in Bloomingdale.
“This is going to be an old-fashioned country Christmas,” said Letha Brazell, Ottawa Farms Event Coordinator. “If you want to go back to the days when Christmas was about family and friends and not all the hustle and bustle, this is the place to be. It’s perfect for families. Not just old-fashioned, but Christmas caroling. If your child wants to get up on stage and sing along with the Christmas carols, it’s just going to be a good, fun family event.”
Tickets are $8. Children under 5 are admitted free and there will be free kids activities including the Bo Weevil Cow Train ride and the Big Moe Giant Slide.
