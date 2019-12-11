Ottawa Farms host old-fashoned Christmas

“This is going to be an old-fashioned country Christmas,” said Letha Brazell, Ottawa Farms Event Coordinator. “If you want to go back to the days when Christmas was about family and friends and not all the hustle and bustle, this is the place to be. It’s perfect for families. Not just old-fashioned, but Christmas caroling. If your child wants to get up on stage and sing along with the Christmas carols, it’s just going to be a good, fun family event.”