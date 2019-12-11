Port Wentworth public safety director fired

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton confirms that Public Safety Director Matt Libby has been fired.
Mayor Norton says that the new city administrator made the call. Libby oversaw the Port Wentworth fire and police departments.
For the last few years, Libby was the public safety administrator for the city. He overlooked the fire, the police department, the SWAT team and the EMTs.
The mayor says he did a lot for the city including the training for the fire department saying it’s the best it’s ever been. He says he just wishes this would all end in fact he says he played no role in this decision.
“I wish it would just stop. I bumped heads with Libby in the past and I got to be mayor. Guess what, Libby is doing a fine job. He’s done a good job for the city and all of the police found here look up to him,” Norton said.
As of right now the mayor says there is no plan for hiring someone new.
Maj. Lee Sherrod is the interim police chief. The interim fire chief is Lance Moore.
