Presents delivered to children’s hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early Tuesday to patients at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
The Savannah Harbor Foundation delivered more than $800,000 in presents and requested support items to the nurses and young patients.
The gifts ranged from iPads and VR gaming systems to books, legos and imaginative play items.
“It’s an unfortunate time of year for children to be in the hospital," said Dr. Brad Buckler, Physician-in-Chief for Children’s Hospital. "They want to be out enjoying Christmas and Hanukkah with their families, so for companies to be able to come in and give back is fantastic. The Westin Savannah Harbor Foundation took our child specialists advice and actually the bought the things and equipment we can use and it means a lot to us.”
The gifts were collected thanks to the 2019 Coke Kids Classic Golf Tournament held back in September.
