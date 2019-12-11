Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire to host annual Reindeer Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can make the Coastal Empire a more supportive place to live just by running or walking.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting its annual Reindeer Run on Sunday, December 15. The RCC provides services to victims of sexual assault and rape in our area and also holds preventative and educational programs.
The kiddie race will begin at 8:15 a.m., and the 8K will start at 9 a.m. Registration costs $35 through December 12 and $40 on December 13.
Executive Director Doris L. Williams and Prevention Coordinator Tamika Jones stopped by Morning Break to tell us more about the races as well as the services that the RCC offers to our community.
