Richmond Hill hosting annual Legislative Breakfast

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Local and state politicians will come together Wednesday to talk about next year’s legislative session.
The 6th annual Grits and Government Legislative Breakfast will take place in Richmond Hill. This is a chance for local government leaders to talk to our state representatives about changes they would like to see during the 2020 General Assembly.
The Development Authority of Bryan County, Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, and North Bryan Chamber of Commerce will host the sixth annual Grits & Government Legislative Breakfast on Dec. 11.
The event will feature a presentation of local legislative priorities submitted by the city of Richmond Hill, City of Pembroke, Bryan County, Bryan County Schools, and DABC for the 2020 legislative session.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from elected officials and other invited guests including Senator Ben Watson, Representative Ron Stephens, Representative Jesse Petrea, Fort Stewart Garrison Commander Colonel Brian Logan, and Georgia Ports Authority Chief Administrative Officer Jamie McCurry.
The breakfast is expected to begin around 8 a.m. at the Richmond Hill City Center on Cedar Street.
The 155th Georgia General Assembly will begin on Monday, January 13.
