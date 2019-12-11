Savannah Police seek to identify shoplifting suspects

Savannah Police are working to identify the three people in these photos. (Source: WTOC)
December 11, 2019 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:06 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are asking for help to identify two suspects they say were involved in a shoplifting incident in the Oglethorpe Mall.

Police say a man and two women entered the Sunglass Hut in November. Two of the suspects removed six pairs of sunglasses while the other spoke to a store employee.

The stolen items are valued at about $1,200.

Anyone with information on either subject is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403.

