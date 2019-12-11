Tuesday’s area high school basketball scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the high school football season now wrapped up in the area, sports fans can now fully turn their attention to the high school hardwood where there are several teams with the potential for deep state playoff runs.
Scores from Tuesday, December 10
BOYS
New Hampstead 54 Richmond Hill 48 F
Southeast Bulloch 50 Windsor Forest 73 F
Jenkins 71 Islands 58 F
Benedictine 48 Groves 46 F
Beach 58 Savannah 57 F
Effingham County 53 Hilton Head 56 F
Long County 66 South Effingham 61 F
Jeff Davis 47 Vidalia 51 F
Woodville-Tompkins 58 Metter 48 F
Bryan County 22 Swainsboro 93 F
Montgomery County 36 Calvary Day 60 F
Savannah Christian 39 Jenkins County 55 F
Savannah Country Day 62 Treutlen 73 F
GIRLS
New Hampstead 21 Richmond Hill 43 F
Jenkins 57 Islands 42 F
Beach 52 Savannah 29 F
Effingham County 18 Hilton Head 48 F
Montgomery County 43 Calvary Day 92 F
Savannah Christian 54 Jenkins County 37 F
Bryan County 49 Swainsboro 24 F
