Wednesday: Much Cooler, Breezy Day!

By Cutter Martin | December 11, 2019 at 4:57 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:57 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy and much cooler this morning, compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures range from the mid and upper 40s well inland, to low and mid-50s in the Metro and near 60° far south and at the beaches.

Some sprinkles and very light rain showers are possible through the morning commute. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures remain nearly steady through the afternoon; mostly in the 50s with breezy winds.

The forecast is dry after this morning.

A chilly, mostly cloudy Thursday is in the forecast with a later-day chance of showers.

Widespread wet weather is likely Friday. Rain moves in from the southwest through the morning and, by afternoon, a couple thunderstorms may be embedded within the rain. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but a gusty storm or two cannot be completely ruled out Friday afternoon and early evening s temperatures warm into the 60s and a storm system approaches.

A drying trend occurs Saturday, with most of the rain out of here before mid-morning.

The next strong cold front arrives later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

