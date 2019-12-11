Wednesday: Much Cooler, Breezy Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy and much cooler this morning, compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures range from the mid and upper 40s well inland, to low and mid-50s in the Metro and near 60° far south and at the beaches.
Some sprinkles and very light rain showers are possible through the morning commute. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures remain nearly steady through the afternoon; mostly in the 50s with breezy winds.
The forecast is dry after this morning.
A chilly, mostly cloudy Thursday is in the forecast with a later-day chance of showers.
Widespread wet weather is likely Friday. Rain moves in from the southwest through the morning and, by afternoon, a couple thunderstorms may be embedded within the rain. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but a gusty storm or two cannot be completely ruled out Friday afternoon and early evening s temperatures warm into the 60s and a storm system approaches.
A drying trend occurs Saturday, with most of the rain out of here before mid-morning.
The next strong cold front arrives later Tuesday or early Wednesday.
