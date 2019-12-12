Coastal Health District offering free flu shots Thursday in 8 area counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eight area health departments will be offering free flu shots on Thursday.
With widespread flu activity happening across the state, the Coastal Health District is hosting a one-day No-Cost Flu Vaccine Clinic to help you keep from getting the illness.
The service is being offered on Dec. 12 at the health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Weekly Influenza Report, there is widespread flu activity happening across the state. And the peak of flu season in Georgia isn’t until February. So far this flu season, one person has died in Georgia due to complications from the flu.
Tammi Brown, the Nurse Manager at the Chatham County Health Department, says it’s very important to protect you and your family from the flu. She says the health department is offering three types of the flu vaccine this year.
“We’re giving our regular dosage flu shot, which is for those six months old and up. We have a Flublok that’s recommended for ages 50 and up. And then we have a high dosage flu shot for those ages 65 and up,” Brown said.
Most counties will offer their flu shots Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. with most of them taking a lunch break from noon until 1 p.m. (Check specific hours for your county)
Those living in Chatham County will visit the health department at 1395 Eisenhower Drive for their flu shot.
