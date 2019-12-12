Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 12-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Clouds increase today as moisture returns. A warm front will lift through the area Friday morning as low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front pushes through early Saturday bringing an end to rain chances. High pressure returns Saturday night through Monday with dry and pleasant conditions. Another cold front moves in Tuesday.
Today will be cloudy, breezy and cool with a 50% chance for showers late, highs 53-56.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, lows 45-55.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Rain may be heavy at times with some storms possible, highs 53-63.
Friday night will see an 80% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday begins cloudy with an showers ending by daybreak, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
