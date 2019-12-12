Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office issues holiday travel safety reminder

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re in the thick of the holiday season and area law enforcement want you to be aware that they will be out keeping a close eye on travelers to make sure you make it to and from your destination safely.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is one of those agencies out in force over the holidays
"Well, anytime, it’s the summer or the holidays, it's Click it or Ticket. There is going to be an increased presence of law enforcement on the roads, and we encourage everybody to call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a cab...stay safe, don't drink and drive. Take a little extra time, be defensive and everyone get safely to where they're going,” said Gena Sullivan, with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Sullivan also says porch pirates stealing packages have been an issue lately in Effingham County, and encourages anyone expecting packages to track them.
