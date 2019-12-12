Hampton Co. businesses hoping to see holiday shopping boon

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County business leaders hope Christmas will provide an economic push for the rural communities.
"We want to keep the businesses here that we have, and it's just been a struggle. But they have so much to offer if people would just stop and look, they see everything they need for Christmas,” Hampton Chamber President Susanne Peeples said.
The economy of the county may lag surrounding areas throughout the year, so locally owned stores like Ace Hardware have stocked up for the gift giving time of year hoping to draw more customers in before the holiday.
"We're able to source products from local artists and local merchants as well as regional so we have some options,” store manager Will Hutto said.
Options that allow local businesses to profit from the season.
"Buying local products like these dove stands that were made right here in Hampton County allows the money spent on Christmas to stay right here in the community.”
When the money is spent locally it goes back into programs that benefit locals.
"It also allows us to be able to sponsor athletic programs at the high school."
As customers come into local stores this season, the chamber hopes shoppers remember they don’t need to drive to bigger cities to get their list checked.
"Because its local and because we try to provide friendly service."
Locally made presents wrapper under the tree are just as precious.
