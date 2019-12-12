Harrelson receives Frick Award, call to Cooperstown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - He had one of the most distinct voices in baseball, and also one of the most passionate.
Hawk Harrelson never apologized for being a homer. Now the Savannah native is headed to the Hall of Fame.
Harrelson was named the winner of the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award Wednesday. It’s given every year by the Baseball Hall of Fame to an announcer for their contributions to the game.
The former Benedictine Cadet spent 34 years calling games for the Chicago White Sox, leaving his indelible mark on the franchise’s fanbase.
His calls like “Mercy!” or “You can put it on the board, yes!” became iconic parts of White Sox baseball, and Harrelson won five Emmys during his career.
Harrelson grew up in Savannah, and was a four sport star at BC before going on to an eight year pro baseball career
Harrelson will be honored this summer at Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, joining the fraternity of Frick Award winners including Red Barber, Vin Scully, Bob Uecker, and Jon Miller.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.