Home holiday safety tips from Pooler Police Dept.

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - For most, this is the season of giving.
However sadly, for some it’s also become a season of taking. That’s why the Pooler Police Department has now deployed their “Elf Patrol.”
Each year the police department steps up their enforcement around areas that tend to see an increase in crime during the holiday season to ensure no Grinch steals your Christmas joy, or your property.
And while Pooler Police Department does their part, there are some simple things you can do to help
For starters, lock your vehicles and your homes. Don’t leave anything valuable visible in your cars. And when it comes to social media, maybe wait until after you get home to post about your big trip, so you don’t tip off potential thieves.
But if you’re still nervous about leaving your house unoccupied while you’re away, Pooler Police have you covered.
“What you can do if you’re going out of town, you can call the police department and we can put you on extra patrol for the duration of your vacation, no extra charge," said Chief Ashley Brown. "It just gives us an idea of, no one’s supposed to be at this house why is this car here? What’s going on? We’ll go and check.”
Another reminder, as the weather gets colder, make sure not to leave your car unlocked while warming it up in the morning.
Of course, Chief Brown says these tips are not just meant to be followed during the Holiday season but are good rules to follow year-round.
