Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Man killed in police shootout after domestic violence call
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed after firing on officers investigating a domestic violence call in South Carolina. The Georgetown County sheriff said no officers were hurt in the shootout Tuesday night in a neighborhood of mobile homes near Andrews. The sheriff did not release any other details. The Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman and said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning. The names of the officers involved have not been released. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
BODY FOUND IN RIVER
Coroner seeks help identifying man found in river
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from a river earlier this year. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office told news outlets the body was recovered from Cooper River on Jan. 7. Since then, they have exhausted their usual methods of identification. The African American man appeared to be between 25 and 35, stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds. O'Neal said he was wearing Banana Republic jeans and Dr. Martens boots. He had no tattoos, birthmarks or scars. The Coroner’s Office asks that anyone with information call their office.
AP-US-ERA-SOUTH-CAROLINA
GOP, Democrats push 1970's Equal Rights Amendment in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's most liberal lawmakers and one of its most conservative are joining up to fight for the Equal Rights Amendment. The 1970's era proposal would ban any discrimination based on sex. Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg backs the amendment in the House and Republican Tom Davis of Beaufort sponsors it in the state Senate. The amendment is just one state short of the 38 needed to put it in the U.S. Constitution. But Congress set a 1982 deadline that has long passed. That means a court fight or a deadline extension will be needed even if the amendment reaches the 38-state threshold.
PARK VANDALISM
Vandals damage mural at South Carolina riverfront park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for who vandalized a mural and a historic structure at a popular riverfront park. Columbia police said a pump house and a recently-dedicated piece of art were among the features spray painted over at the park along the Columbia Canal over the weekend. A parks official said the mural called “hydro power” was just about a year old and was commissioned for $13,000. Vandals scrawled symbols and graffiti over its surface. An arts commission official said workers had removed the graffiti by Tuesday, but that also damaged thw work. Columbia police are reviewing security video but haven't made any arrests.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-REPUBLICAN-PRIMARIES
Judge: South Carolina GOP can cancel its 2020 primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has upheld the South Carolina Republican Party's decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary. The move has been taken by several states in erecting hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump. In her order, released Wednesday, Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote the law “does not give Plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP." Earlier this year, former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis sued state Republicans, saying the party’s decision deprives him and others “of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice.”
HORSES ATTACKED
South Carolina horse attacks were wild boars, not stabbings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five of six horses injured or killed in northern South Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Owners had initially worried the horses had been stabbed or slashed in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. But the State Law Enforcement Division said agents checked animal tracks and consulted with veterinarians to determine the injuries were from animal attacks. The horses had wounds so deep that intestines or bones were exposed. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized. Authorities say a sixth case involved a horse that was shot and is still under investigation.