Lowcountry Christmas light display makes Christmas spirit shine

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’re in the Lowcountry and want to get into the Christmas spirit, you don’t have to drive too far. The Brendlan’s Lowcountry Christmas light display in Ridgeland is sure to illuminate your Christmas spirit.
“It started about 23 years ago when our girls were little and it just grew every year. Just kept adding to it,” said Chelsea Brendlen.
She said the community seemed to enjoy it, so they made it a tradition.
She added that they would have stopped putting up the display, but seeing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of their newest helper, their infant granddaughter, kept them coming back.
“It’s her first Christmas and I guess third generation of Christmas lights,” Brendlen added.
They begin setting up the more than 90,000 lights and 100 different yard displays in October.
The result- a drive-through Christmas display throughout their yard.
They don’t track how many people come by, but estimate around 1,000 annually.
“A lot of nights we sit out on the porch and hand out candy canes or suckers and go out and meet the people that are driving through,” she said.
The display is completely free to come visit, but if you’re in the Christmas giving spirit, the Brendlen’s select a local cause each year to take up donations for.
This year, they chose the Anna Grace Dennis Scholarship Fund at Beaufort Academy. Dennis was a rising junior and their son’s friend then she suddenly passed away a few months ago.
As you finish your drive through the Christmas display, you can drop your donation right in Santa’s mailbox.
Santa himself will be visiting the Lowcountry Christmas Light Display Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with Christmas ornament decorating, cookies, face painting and more.
For the address and times, you can find their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.