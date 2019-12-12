Man convicted in brutal attack that caused severe brain injuries to victim

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glynn County jury has convicted a man in the brutal Sept. 27, 2018 attack of another man that left him with severe brain injuries.
Jamie Kenneth Hutcheson, 29, was found guilty for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault on Thursday.
Hutcheson entered the victim’s residence on H Street demanding money. Just before 6 a.m. he approached the victim from behind and hit him multiple times in the back of the head with a hammer.
The victim’s brother heard the attack from another room and was able to get out of the home and call for help.
Hutcheson fled the home, but witnesses saw him run south on Albany Street and throw a metallic object into a nearby lot. Witnesses also were able to identify him after the crime occurred.
Hutcheson was arrested in his home, which was a short distance from the crime scene. Police recovered the metallic object that Hutcheson threw and identified it as a hammer. Blood on the hammer matched that of the victim.
As a result of the attack, the victim suffered severe brain injury and permeate disability.
Hutcheson was sentenced to to serve 20 years in prison, followed by a consecutive 10 years on probation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.