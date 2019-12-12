New aviation choice program for Savannah students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind. That’s what some are calling a new program combining high school students to a technical college and business.
On Thursday Gulfstream, Savannah Technical College and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System joined together to announce their new idea, the Aviation Manufacturing and Service Program.
This partnership brings field specific training directly to high school students while they earn college credit, job certification and they can even get real work experience.
A pilot program will launch in January for 30 students, but the choice program will be officially offered next year at Groves High School.
School leaders say this is a win for everyone involved.
"They'll (students) have that work experience which by the way is paid, it's not come volunteer, it’s you’re being paid,” explained SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett. “You're being selected to participate while you are in high school which means that after high school when you graduate you have your certifications and real work experience which means you come in beyond the basic pay level and that to me is exciting."
"None are like this,” explained Dr. Kathy Love, president of Savannah Technical College. “This has been requested, designed, the curriculum with the three partners, Gulfstream, the school system and Savannah Tech. I would say this is going to be the only one of its type in Georgia, for now until somebody copies us."
Gulfstream says this too helps them and they believe by investing in students in our area, they will stay and join the local workforce, which is constantly growing.
