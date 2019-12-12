Procession Saturday for sailor killed in Pensacola shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters will be welcomed home for the final time with a procession from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Richmond Hill this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.
Walters was one of the three sailors killed in a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday, Dec. 6.
There will be a procession from the airport going south on I-95 to GA-204 and then south on US-17 to bring Walters to Richmond Hill Funeral Home, located at 8901 Ford Avenue.
Friends and neighbors can line the streets along US-17 and Ford Avenue from the Crossroads heading towards the funeral home.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.