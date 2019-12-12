Savannah Weekend: Holiday cheer across Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re halfway through December but the holiday festivities have only just begun!
Start your Saturday with a Reindeer Run for a great cause. The 10th annual Reindeer Run 8k for the Rape Crisis Center is Saturday morning on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy the race and join in on the reindeer games for this event, benefitting the prevention education program at the center. You can still register on the day of the race.
Also, this weekend, Skate Fest returns to the Savannah Civic Center! There will be a skating rink at the civic center from Dec. 13 to Jan. 5, with several sessions open for skating every day. Tickets are $8 per person.
Saturday evening you can grab some hot cocoa and head over to Broughton and Bull for Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!
Gather around the tree for an evening of holiday cheer! Several choir groups and local musicians will perform in front of the tree on Saturday night. This includes the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus, Legacy Irish Dance Academy and more. The performances begin at 7 p.m.
Wrap up your weekend on Sunday at the beautiful Cathedral of St. John the Baptist for Christmas at the Cathedral. This annual performance features the traditional music for Advent and Christmas. This event is free and open to the public, doors open at 4:15 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.