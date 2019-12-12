Search underway for missing Effingham Co. teenager

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage girl.
Alexia Kelley, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at about 4:15 p.m. exiting the school bus on Martha Drive in Guyton.
She was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
The sheriff’s office reports that her dad has not had contact since.
She is known to frequent the 600 block of West 48th Street in Savannah and is possibly in the Savannah area, according to ECSO.
