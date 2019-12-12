Son charged with shooting father on Clark Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been arrested and charged for shooting his father on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 8500 block of Clark Avenue at about 1 a.m. Thursday. An adult male was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The victim’s son, 22-year-old Carlos Wolfolk, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Savannah Police Department.
