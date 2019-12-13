Bluffton mourns 5-year-old Ameer Frazier at vigil

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - By all accounts, 5-year-old Ameer Frazier loved life, and life loved him right back. Thursday night’s vigil was a celebration of that life.
He was a light taken too soon from the world.
“Ameer was a very happy kid. He was full of life, full of love, he loved sports, fast cars and we’re going to miss him a lot,” said Carletha Frazier Singleton, Ameer’s aunt.
Ameer’s parents held each other in a tearful embrace the entire time as a community mourned the little boy with the big smile.
“I think he’s smiling at all of us for what we did as a community together,” said his cousin, Allen Green.
The crowd sang “This Little Light of Mine” together.
“It warms our heart. It lets us know that we’re not alone and that everyone has their arms around us,” Singleton added.
Ameer’s friends and teammates donned their Bluffton Bulldog football jerseys- a team he loved being a part of.
“He was a bright kid, funny- hilarious," said Shawn Clark, the coordinator for the Bluffton Bulldogs. "It’s been hard, especially with the little ones, because they were right there on the float with him.”
“Bluffton has given us so much love, again, it’s explainable," said Singleton. "We’re thankful. We feel the prayers. Everyone has helped in so many ways and we’re just extremely grateful.”
Messages of hope and condolences throughout Bluffton’s Eagle Field and the community let their love for the little boy shine.
“We love you, Ameer. I hope we will see you again," Green said.
Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., a walk-through service for Frazier will be held, and his Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. Both will be at Campbell AME Church at 25 Boundary St. in Bluffton.
The Frazier and Ford families are accepting donations and gift cards can be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners at 16 Palmetto Way in Bluffton until Dec. 20.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.