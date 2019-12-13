Chatham Fire 2019 Santa schedule

Chatham Fire 2019 Santa schedule
Santa's hands and a cup of hot coco. (Source: Pexels)
December 13, 2019 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 6:40 PM

December 14

  • 12pm-5pm Driving throughout Wilmington Island and stopping at Wilmington Island Publix from 5-6:30pm
  • 5pm Driving through Southbridge area

December 15

  • 1pm-5pm Driving throughout Whitemarsh Island and stopping at Whitemarsh Island Publix from 5-6:30pm
  • 5pm Driving through Georgetown area

December 16

  • 6pm Driving through streets off of Quacco Rd (East of I-95)

December 17

  • 6pm Driving throughout Ogeechee Farms and Chevis Rd area

December 18

  • 6pm Driving through Cottonvale, Grand Oaks, and Garrand area

December 20

  • 5pm Driving through Deer Creek, Oakridge, Franklin Creek, South Harbor and Moon River areas on Skidaway Island
  • 6pm Driving throughout Montgomery streets off of Whitefield Ave

December 21

  • 5pm Driving through Plantation and Midpoint areas on Skidaway Island
  • 6pm Driving throughout Montgomery streets off of Ferguson Ave
  • 6pm Driving throughout Vernonburg, Mairfair, Heatherwood, Cresthill, and St. James Place

December 22

  • 5pm Driving through Marshwood areas on Skidaway Island
  • 6pm Driving throughout Burnside Island
  • 6pm Driving through Nottingham and Norwood area