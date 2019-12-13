Chatham Fire 2019 Santa schedule

December 14
- 12pm-5pm Driving throughout Wilmington Island and stopping at Wilmington Island Publix from 5-6:30pm
- 5pm Driving through Southbridge area
December 15
- 1pm-5pm Driving throughout Whitemarsh Island and stopping at Whitemarsh Island Publix from 5-6:30pm
- 5pm Driving through Georgetown area
December 16
- 6pm Driving through streets off of Quacco Rd (East of I-95)
December 17
- 6pm Driving throughout Ogeechee Farms and Chevis Rd area
December 18
- 6pm Driving through Cottonvale, Grand Oaks, and Garrand area
December 20
- 5pm Driving through Deer Creek, Oakridge, Franklin Creek, South Harbor and Moon River areas on Skidaway Island
- 6pm Driving throughout Montgomery streets off of Whitefield Ave
December 21
- 5pm Driving through Plantation and Midpoint areas on Skidaway Island
- 6pm Driving throughout Montgomery streets off of Ferguson Ave
- 6pm Driving throughout Vernonburg, Mairfair, Heatherwood, Cresthill, and St. James Place
December 22
- 5pm Driving through Marshwood areas on Skidaway Island
- 6pm Driving throughout Burnside Island
- 6pm Driving through Nottingham and Norwood area