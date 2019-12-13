Darien committee approves new dock proposal

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The developer of Darien’s newest condominium complex, Oaks on the River, made a few changes to his dock plans.
At a public hearing, in front of the planning and zoning committee, he presented tearing down the current dock on Fort King George Drive and building a new private pier and floating dock.
But several concerns were brought up by citizens and boaters, such as the size and length, as well as the ability for boats to navigate with the given space.
The developer took those into consideration and proposed to move the dock closer to the riverbank and farther from the municipal dock.
Wynn Gale, a shrimp boat captain, spoke at the hearing. He says he's satisfied with the modifications.
"That shows that he's willing to modify and make changes to please the community. I had a good talk with him after the meeting, and he met with me outside and we consulted a little while longer. He seemed wanting to please everybody,” Gale said.
The approved proposal goes to city council now. If council members approve it, with those changes, it will then head to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Those agencies will then decide whether the new dock and pier gets built or not.
