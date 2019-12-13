Elevate your holiday party spread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every party needs snacks, but are you looking for a better appetizer spread?
Meta Adler with Hostess Provisions has a solution. She came on Morning Break to show us how to build a grazing board perfect for any holiday celebration.
The board features cheeses, charcuterie, pecans, fruit, honeycomb, veggies, and Miso Pea Hummus. However, Adler says the key to this board is a pickled shrimp dish. Here's how you can make your own:
Ingredients:
5 Pounds Shrimp, Cooked, Peeled, Deveined, Tails-off. Wild Georgia Shrimp Preferred.
2 Cups Lemon Juice
2 Cups Rice Wine Vinegar
2 Cups Light Olive Oil Blend
Zest of 2 Lemons
1 Vidalia Onion, Sliced in thin rings
2 Stalks of Celery, thinly sliced
1 Tablespoon Chopped Celery Leaves
1, 3.5 oz Jar of Capers, Liquid Drained
1 Tablespoon Chopped Dill
1 Tablespoon Chopped Chive
Directions:
In a large container, add lemon juice and vinegar. While vigorously whisking, slowly add the oil. Next, add lemon zest, onions, celery, celery leaves, capers, herbs, and whisk together. Add the shrimp and carefully mix them into the marinade. Allow to marinate at least 6 hours and up to a day before serving. The longer it sits the better it gets!
